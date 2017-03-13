M&A roundup: Maner Costerisan adds Vantage; plus more mergers
Details: Maner Costerisan, based in Lansing, Mich., has added Vantage Business Solutions, a Microsoft Dynamics consultancy with offices in Toledo, Ohio and Northville, Mich. Vantage has over 25 years of experience with Microsoft products, including Dynamics GP.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WebCPA.
