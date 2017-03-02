Legislative Polar Plunge launches on Capitol steps
Cold weather has returned and today in Lansing the lieutenant governor and more than a dozen state lawmakers might be regretting that fact. The annual Legislative Polar Plunge will take place on the steps to the Capitol beginning at 3:00 p.m. We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|2 hr
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC