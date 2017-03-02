Lansing Police Chief discusses recent homicide trend
So far in the city of Lansing, police have made arrests in all five homicide cases in 2017 and that's because the man who prosecutors say shot a man several times outside a party store last week, is now behind bars. 46 year-old Billy Wilder is facing three gun charges and murder after police say he shot and killed 30year-old Willie Williamson.
