Lansing Police Chief discusses recent homicide trend

13 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

So far in the city of Lansing, police have made arrests in all five homicide cases in 2017 and that's because the man who prosecutors say shot a man several times outside a party store last week, is now behind bars. 46 year-old Billy Wilder is facing three gun charges and murder after police say he shot and killed 30year-old Willie Williamson.

