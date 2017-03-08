Lansing detective resigns after inter...

Lansing detective resigns after internal investigation

Read more: WNEM-TV Saginaw

Lansing police say a detective resigned amid an internal investigation that eventually found he failed to properly investigate some sexual assault cases. The city's police Chief Mike Yankowski says in a statement Friday that the department began to investigate John Chamberlin in September after a fellow detective discovered he may not have properly investigated a crime.

Lansing, MI

