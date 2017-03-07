Lansing bridge coming down for safety concerns
The Canadian National Railroad bridge at the end of Dakin Street, which for years was a secondary access to Potter Park, is coming down. The bridge hasn't seen any traffic for six years due to the deteriorating condition of the deck and supports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC