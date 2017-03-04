House fire under investigation on West Shiawassee

Just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon, Lansing Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 13 hundred block of West Shiawassee Street in Lansing. Fire officials tell 6 News the second floor of the 2-story home was completely destroyed due to heavy flames and that the fire appears to have started on the second floor of the house.

