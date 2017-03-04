House fire under investigation on West Shiawassee
Just before 4:00 Saturday afternoon, Lansing Fire Department was called to a structure fire on the 13 hundred block of West Shiawassee Street in Lansing. Fire officials tell 6 News the second floor of the 2-story home was completely destroyed due to heavy flames and that the fire appears to have started on the second floor of the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Sat
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC