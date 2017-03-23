Gov. Snyder makes appointments, reappointments to the Governor's Task ...

LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointments of Cheryl Lohmeyer of Monroe and Catherine Onsted of Jackson, as well as the reappointments of Lori Budnik of Rogers City, Lani Forbes of Hastings, and Veda Thompkins of Detroit to the Governor's Task Force on Child Abuse and Neglect.

