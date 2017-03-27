Gov. Snyder makes appointment, reappointments to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund Board of Directors
LANSING, Mich. Gov. Rick Snyder today announced the appointment of James Tighe of Birmingham as well as the reappointments of Charles Kosal of Oxford and Shawn Wilson of Lincoln Park to the Michigan Veterans Trust Fund board of directors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 27
|Nathan
|2
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 17
|Officer Perry-Nep...
|5
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb '17
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb '17
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb '17
|Jesusvoka
|156
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC