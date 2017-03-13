GM will rehire 500 Michigan workers slated for layoffs
General Motors Co plans next year to rehire 500 Michigan assembly plant workers who are to be laid off in May, citing increased demand for larger vehicles, the company said on Wednesday. GM said last week it planned to lay off 1,100 workers in May at its Lansing Delta Township assembly plant in Michigan.
