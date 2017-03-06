GM to lay off 1,100 at Michigan plant, move Acadia
GM to lay off 1,100 at Michigan plant, move Acadia The next generation of the mid-size crossover SUV will be manufactured in Spring Hill, Tenn. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2n6CCkc General Motors will lay off 1,100 workers and cut the third shift in May 2017 at its Lansing Delta Township Assembly plant near Lansing, Mich., as production of its GMC Acadia shifts to Spring Hill, Tenn.
