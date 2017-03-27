Flint families can get nutritious foo...

Flint families can get nutritious food at mobile pantry in April

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. Flint families may get nutritious food that can limit the effects of lead exposure during mobile food pantry hours set for April at locations throughout Flint.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pharmacist Patricia Keem 35 min Jason D 2
News Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09) 4 hr Patricia Keem 6
News MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ... Mar 27 Nathan 2
Anxiety and Pain meds available now Mar 4 xccs 1
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Mar 2 The Italian stallion 10
Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07) Feb '17 naomi 230
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb '17 Faith 9
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Oakland
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,937,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC