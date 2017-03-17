Federal budget could derail Meals on Wheels program
Locally that service provides more than 500,000 meals a year for senior citizens and others who are disabled in Ingham, Eaton and Clinton counties alone. Every week day volunteers with Meals on Wheels deliver lunch to Joel Gilison's door at Somerset Senior Community in Lansing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb '17
|Dennis
|2
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC