Enbridge: Straits pipeline as good as...

Enbridge: Straits pipeline as good as new

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Herald

Straits pipeline may be losing its outermost coating in spots, but the inner coating providing corrosion protection is intact, Enbridge officials say. Enbridge: No unprotected gaps on Straits pipeline, but doubts persist Straits pipeline may be losing its outermost coating in spots, but the inner coating providing corrosion protection is intact, Enbridge officials say.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anxiety and Pain meds available now Mar 4 xccs 1
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Mar 2 The Italian stallion 10
Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07) Feb 23 naomi 230
News An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15) Feb 23 Faith 9
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Feb 22 Jesusvoka 156
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16) Feb '17 Dennis 2
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,554,270

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC