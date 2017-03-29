East Lansing Receives Additional $469,000 in Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage Funding
The City of East Lansing has been awarded an additional $469,000 in Ingham County Trails and Parks Millage funding to construct an extension of the Northern Tier Trail through Albert A. White Memorial Park and infill gaps in other areas of the City's trail system. The City will be seeking matching funds from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources' Natural Resources Trust Fund Grant program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
