East Lansing City Council approves BWL franchise fee
So what does that mean? The utility will charge some of its customers more than it does now and the city will have a new revenue stream. While BWL will also have to vote on this franchise fee, the details of how it works is simple: moving forward, BWL would be able to charge its East Lansing customers a five percent franchise fee that would generate more than a million dollars for the city.
