Dux to Join Chix in MHSAA Class A Next Fall
EAST LANSING, MI The sports rivalry between Zeeland's two public high schools will be taken to another level next fall. The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced today that Zeeland West High School will be among five statewide that will be "moving up" from Class B to Class A in basketball and volleyball tournament competitions in 2017-18.
