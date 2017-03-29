Crime Stoppers: 1 attempt to identify and 2 wanted for felonies
Crime Stoppers of mid-Michigan is asking for the public's assistance on an investigation and to find two people wanted for felonies. They are pictured left to right: On Thursday March 16, at approximately 9:00 p.m., the Lansing Police Department responded to the 1200 block of West Willow Street for an armed robbery.
