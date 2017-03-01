Community heartbroken over demolition of Scott House
After plans last summer to move the Scott House to a new location as a partnership with Habitat for Humanity, changes have led to the demolition of the home just around the corner. After months of fighting and promises of preserving history, community members say the change of plans for the Scott House are destructive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC