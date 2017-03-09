City to Offer Curbside Storm Debris Collection to East Lansing Residents
In response to the damage caused by yesterday's wind storm, the City of East Lansing will be offering curbside storm debris collection to East Lansing residents. East Lansing's curbside storm debris collection will begin on Monday, March 13. Residents can place their downed limbs loose at the curb for collection.
