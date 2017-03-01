Carol Viventi Joins Michigan Departme...

Carol Viventi Joins Michigan Department of Civil Rights

Carol Morey Viventi, currently the Director of Special Projects for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, has been named Deputy Director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights. She will replace Deputy Director Colleen Pero, who has accepted a position with the Republican Party of Michigan as Chief of Staff and General Counsel.

