Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens East La...

Blaze Fast-Fire'd Pizza Opens East Lansing, MI Location, Offers Free Pizza Tomorrow, March 28

Anyone who follows Blaze Pizza on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram or Snapchat will get a free 11-inch, build-your-own pizza with any toppings. Blaze Pizza is a modern day "pizza joint" that has been cultivating fanatics since it opened its first location in 2012.

