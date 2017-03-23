Black Caucus Gives Trump WeHave a Lot to Lose Policy Blueprint
On the campaign trail in August, President Trump appealed for African-American votes during a rally in a Lansing, Mich., suburb. "YouA re living in poverty, your schools are no good, you have no jobs, 58 percent of your youth is unemployed -- what the hell do you have to lose?" Trump said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MI teen lottery winner giving most of $500K to ...
|Mar 18
|Be Wise
|1
|Lansing union hall shooting victim identified (Dec '09)
|Mar 17
|Officer Perry-Nep...
|5
|Anxiety and Pain meds available now
|Mar 4
|xccs
|1
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Mar 2
|The Italian stallion
|10
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC