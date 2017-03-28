Big Sean to headline final night of Common Ground Music Festival

A Michigan sheriff is warning a Missouri kayaker who's trying to paddle the Great Lakes that she could lose her Big Sean performs at the iHeartRadio Music Awards at the Forum on Sunday, March 5, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. LANSING, Mich - The Common Ground Music Festival is going to wrap up the four-day fest in a big way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.