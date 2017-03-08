A demonstrator in Melbourne, Australia, raises her arms to the sky
Thousands took part in a demonstration in Melbourne, Australia, that called for the liberation of all women around the world. Women are striking, protesting, and rallying for their rights across the United States and around the world on Wednesday in honor of International Women's Day.
