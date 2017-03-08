500 Sixth-graders get free education at LCC
That means each of the 500 students will receive two years of free tuition from Lansing Community College with the promise that they graduate from high school. It is a joint effort of the Lansing Police Department, Lansing Community College, Michigan State University, Lansing School District, the City of Lansing, local businesses and private citizens.
