20 more women added to federal lawsuit against Nassar

This brings the number of plaintiffs who are suing MSU and Nassar in federal court to more than 70. A handful of other lawsuits also name USA Gymnastics. Thursday's complaint alleges that from 1996 to 2016 Nassar allegedly sexually assaulted, abused, and molested plaintiffs through vaginal and anal digital penetration.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.