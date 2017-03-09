1st Stage Presents Lisa Kron's Riveting Play WELL
"This play is not about my mother and me," begins the character, Lisa. But, of course, it is about her mother, and her mother's extraordinary ability to heal a changing neighborhood, despite her inability to heal herself.
