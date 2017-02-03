Will Lansing become a sanctuary city?

In the wake of President Trump's immigration ban, the City of Lansing is trying to figure out how it stays true to itself without facing a penalty. "Are we a sanctuary city, well I hope we're a sanctuary, I hope we're safe ya know, we certainly aim to be a safe place for all of our residents, including immigrants and refugees," says Lansing Mayor, Virg Bernero.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.