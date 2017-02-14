This Morning: Candy is classic Valent...

This Morning: Candy is classic Valentinea s Day gift

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WLNS-TV Lansing

If you would like to show your valentine a token of your love we've found a classic, and tasty, gift suggestion. Cryss Walker and our 6 News This Morning crew were live at Fabiano's Candies in Lansing whipping up a chocolate surprises for your valentine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Sun Wrong 154
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan '17 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pakistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Hurricane
  2. Toyota
  3. Iran
  4. Al Franken
  5. Pope Francis
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,864,901

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC