This Morning: Candy is classic Valentinea s Day gift
If you would like to show your valentine a token of your love we've found a classic, and tasty, gift suggestion. Cryss Walker and our 6 News This Morning crew were live at Fabiano's Candies in Lansing whipping up a chocolate surprises for your valentine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
