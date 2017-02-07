This Heart Month, Michigan parents encouraged to learn more about...
LANSING, Mich. With heart defects being the most common birth defect, Michigan parents are encouraged to be aware of the risk of congenital heart disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
|vote trump
|Nov '16
|etrump
|1
|Who should I vote for?
|Oct '16
|Bye bye obama
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC