This Heart Month, Michigan parents en...

This Heart Month, Michigan parents encouraged to learn more about...

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: State of Michigan

LANSING, Mich. With heart defects being the most common birth defect, Michigan parents are encouraged to be aware of the risk of congenital heart disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan 9 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Who should I vote for? Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,466 • Total comments across all topics: 278,674,772

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC