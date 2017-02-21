Talent Investment Agency restructurin...

Talent Investment Agency restructuring will help agency become more...

LANSING, Mich . The Talent Investment Agency today announced a restructuring to help the agency become more effective and responsive in providing better customer service to Michigan residents and employers, Director Wanda M. Stokes said.

