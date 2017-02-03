States Have Real Election Problems. V...

States Have Real Election Problems. Voter Fraud Isn't One of Them.

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The American Prospect

But he appears to have backed away, at least for the moment , from issuing a directive to launch a federal investigation into voter fraud, a national scandal in his own mind if not in reality. It is unclear whether Trump plans to wait for attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions to officially arrive on the scene or for a more fortuitous time to inject additional mayhem into what was a frayed but functioning system of government before he took office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The American Prospect.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan 9 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
vote trump Nov '16 etrump 1
Who should I vote for? Oct '16 Bye bye obama 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,032 • Total comments across all topics: 278,528,168

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC