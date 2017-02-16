Spring Weight Restrictions On Michiga...

Spring Weight Restrictions On Michigan Roads HOLLAND, MI (WHTC) -...

The Michigan Department of Transportation and the Ottawa County Road Commission says weight restrictions will be imposed and enforced on all state trunkline highways effective at noon Friday. Restrictions are from the Michigan/Indiana and Michigan/Ohio state line north to and including the entire stretch of I-196 in Allegan County at the US-31 junction in Holland, east to and including M-6, east to and including I-96, east to and including I-69 from Lansing to Port Huron.

