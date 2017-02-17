Speaker defends quick income tax vote after Snyder scolding
Michigan House Speaker Tom Leonard, a DeWitt Republican, speaks at the unveiling of the House GOP majority's "action plan" for the new two-year term at the Capitol Thursday, Feb. 16, 2017, in Lansing, Mich. Priorities including enacting an income tax cut and unspecified changes to auto insurance and public employee retirement systems.
