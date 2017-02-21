Serial bank robber goes back to priso...

Serial bank robber goes back to prison after falling into 'abyss of drug use'

A paroled bank robber was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison after robbing banks in Big Rapids, Lansing and Niles. Anthony Oby Loose, 33, pleaded guilty to a July 20 holdup Fifth Third Bank on North Michigan Avenue in Big Rapids.

