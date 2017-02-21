Serial bank robber goes back to prison after falling into 'abyss of drug use'
A paroled bank robber was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in federal prison after robbing banks in Big Rapids, Lansing and Niles. Anthony Oby Loose, 33, pleaded guilty to a July 20 holdup Fifth Third Bank on North Michigan Avenue in Big Rapids.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do you have a crush on a boy, if so what's his ... (Jul '07)
|Feb 23
|naomi
|230
|An LGBT Tour Of The Great Lakes (Aug '15)
|Feb 23
|Faith
|9
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 22
|Jesusvoka
|156
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... (Aug '16)
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... (Aug '16)
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC