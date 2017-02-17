Schuette Statement on Nassar Case bei...

Schuette Statement on Nassar Case being Bound Over For Trial

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today released the following statement on the Nassar case being bound over for trial: "I am grateful for the dedication of the Michigan State University Police Department and the prosecutors in the Department of Attorney General for their continued hard work on this case.

