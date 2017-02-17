Schuette Statement on Nassar Case being Bound Over For Trial
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today released the following statement on the Nassar case being bound over for trial: "I am grateful for the dedication of the Michigan State University Police Department and the prosecutors in the Department of Attorney General for their continued hard work on this case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Feb 12
|Wrong
|154
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC