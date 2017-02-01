Schuette Statement on Michigan Senate Passage of Criminal Justice Reform Legislation
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today issued the following statement applauding the work of State Senator John Proos and the Senate as a whole for their passage of a 21-bill package on criminal justice reform that will support victims rights while also reducing recidivism, costs to taxpayers and reducing crime in the state. "The criminal justice reform legislation that was passed by the Michigan Senate today is a smart approach to not just breaking the cycle of incarceration, but making sure the voices of victims of violent crime are heard.
