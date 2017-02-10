Schuette: Ingham County Court Room Attacker Pleads Guilty to Felony Charges

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Joshua Harding, 35, of Okemos, pleaded guilty to three felony charges related to his August 2016 courtroom attack on Ingham County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Roth. Harding entered his plea before Judge William Collette in Ingham County Circuit Court on Monday, February 13, 2017.

