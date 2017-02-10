Schuette: Ingham County Court Room Attacker Pleads Guilty to Felony Charges
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that Joshua Harding, 35, of Okemos, pleaded guilty to three felony charges related to his August 2016 courtroom attack on Ingham County Assistant Prosecutor Jonathan Roth. Harding entered his plea before Judge William Collette in Ingham County Circuit Court on Monday, February 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|14 hr
|Wrong
|154
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC