Schuette: Dearborn-based Fundraiser to Pay $35k for Improperly Operating Clothing Donation Bins

LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced that professional fundraiser Golden Recyclers, Inc., of Dearborn, Michigan, has agreed to pay $35,000 for violating the Charitable Organizations and Solicitations Act. In addition, before operating any clothing donation bins in Michigan, Golden Recyclers will also revise the labels and disclosures on its bins to comply with state law "Whether soliciting by phone, by mail, on the internet, or on a clothing donation bin, charitable solicitors must tell the truth," said Schuette.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Michigan.