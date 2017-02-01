Schuette Charges Two Detroit Department of Transportation Employees with Forgery, Bribery
LANSING Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette today announced felony forgery charges against current City of Detroit, Department of Transportation employee Calvin Foulks, 58, of Southfield, and retired DDOT employee Michelle Reed, 61, of Novi. The two allegedly took more than $4,000 in cash bribes for falsifying multiple Department of State documents.
