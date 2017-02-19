Rare Disease Day To Be Recognized This Month In Lansing
Governor Rick Snyder will recognize Tuesday, February 28 as Rare Disease Day in Michigan. It's all thanks to Ashley Wurtz, a Mattawan woman who suffers from several rare ailments that have threatened her life.
