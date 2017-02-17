Police investigating armed robbery at...

Police investigating armed robbery at sushi restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

The man entered Maru Sushi and Grill, 5100 Marsh Road in Meridian Township, after it was closed, displayed a handgun and left after taking cash, the township police department reported. Police were called to the business shortly before 11 p.m. Feb. 18. A police dog tried to track the man, who fled on foot, but was unsuccessful.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lansing Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08) Feb 12 Wrong 154
News Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic... Feb 8 Dennis 2
Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14) Jan '17 Jose gomez 9
Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You Dec '16 No Help Here 1
News Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha... Dec '16 guest 3
Drama in the Gym Dec '16 ugotit 1
We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C... Dec '16 TrumpWantsOut-Ele... 2
See all Lansing Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lansing Forum Now

Lansing Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lansing Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Health Care
 

Lansing, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,313 • Total comments across all topics: 279,011,817

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC