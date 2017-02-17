Police investigating armed robbery at sushi restaurant

The man entered Maru Sushi and Grill, 5100 Marsh Road in Meridian Township, after it was closed, displayed a handgun and left after taking cash, the township police department reported. Police were called to the business shortly before 11 p.m. Feb. 18. A police dog tried to track the man, who fled on foot, but was unsuccessful.

