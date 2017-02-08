News of the Weird by Chuck Shepherd

New York's prestigious Bronx High School of Science enrolls some of the "best and brightest" students in the city -- some of whom for the last two years have held unauthorized, consensual fistfights in a field near the school, according to an October New York Daily News report. Students at the school then bombarded the Daily News reporter by telephone and Facebook with acrimonious, vulgar messages for placing the school in a bad light.

