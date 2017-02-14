New Lansing ordinance geared to reduce risk for home medical marijuana growers

The ordinance, proposed by Mayor Virg Bernero and approved by a unanimous vote of City Council last night, allows the city to take action if the home grower has dangerous electrical circuits, creates noxious gases, odors or fumes that cross property lines. "Lansing neighborhoods will be safer because the city will be conducting inspections and requiring people who use a potentially hazardous amount of electricity to register with our code compliance department," Bernero said.

