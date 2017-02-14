New Lansing ordinance geared to reduce risk for home medical marijuana growers
The ordinance, proposed by Mayor Virg Bernero and approved by a unanimous vote of City Council last night, allows the city to take action if the home grower has dangerous electrical circuits, creates noxious gases, odors or fumes that cross property lines. "Lansing neighborhoods will be safer because the city will be conducting inspections and requiring people who use a potentially hazardous amount of electricity to register with our code compliance department," Bernero said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNS-TV Lansing.
Add your comments below
Lansing Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Winner of $57M Mega Millions has criminal record (Jun '08)
|Sun
|Wrong
|154
|Chick-fil-A now hiring at two of its future Mic...
|Feb 8
|Dennis
|2
|Review: Mutt And Jeff Painting LLC (Jun '14)
|Jan '17
|Jose gomez
|9
|Did the Obama's Help or Hurt You
|Dec '16
|No Help Here
|1
|Christie defends Trump's racist 'what do you ha...
|Dec '16
|guest
|3
|Drama in the Gym
|Dec '16
|ugotit
|1
|We in Michigan can still change our vote..THE C...
|Dec '16
|TrumpWantsOut-Ele...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lansing Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC