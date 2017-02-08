New charge says gymnastics doc destro...

New charge says gymnastics doc destroyed possible evidence

Yesterday

A former sports doctor at Michigan State University is accused of destroying possible evidence in the months before he was charged with possessing child pornography. Nassar had a clinic at Michigan State until late summer and is a former volunteer doctor with USA Gymnastics.

Lansing, MI

