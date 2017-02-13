Michigan State University has suspended longtime women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages in the midst of a sexual assault investigation related to former team doctor Larry Nassar, according to an email the State Journal obtained. MSU suspends women's gymnastics coach Michigan State University has suspended longtime women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages in the midst of a sexual assault investigation related to former team doctor Larry Nassar, according to an email the State Journal obtained.

