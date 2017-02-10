MPSC approves settlement agreement authorizing Wisconsin Public...
LANSING, Mich. The Michigan Public Service Commission today approved a settlement agreement authorizing Wisconsin Public Service Corporation and Upper Michigan Energy Resources Corporation to incorporate a uniform base gas cost recovery factor of $0.38929 per therm for the 12-month period ending Oct. 31. A therm is a measurement of natural gas equivalent to approximately 100 cubic feet.
