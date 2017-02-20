Michigan Womena s Hall of Fame moving from Lansing to Okemos
Hall of fame officials say the facility will move in late April from the historic Cooley-Haze House in downtown Lansing to Meridian Mall in Okemos. More than 300 women have been inducted into the hall in the 34 years it's been in Lansing.
