Michigan lawmaker resigns to resolve criminal loan charges

In this May 21, 2013, photo, Michigan Rep. Brian Banks sits at his desk on the floor of the House of Representatives at the Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Banks, a Michigan lawmaker with a lengthy criminal record, resigned from office Monday, Feb. 6, 2017, as part of a plea deal to resolve charges that he submitted fraudulent pay stubs to secure a $3,000 loan in 2010.

