Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards Meeting ~ February 15, 2017
February 9, 2017 ~ The Michigan Commission on Law Enforcement Standards will meet in public session on Wednesday, February 15, 2017, for a regular Commission Meeting at 10:30 AM. The meeting will be held in Lansing, Michigan .
